TFG Marine’s bunker vessel completes first refuelling in Singapore

TFG Marine has completed the first LNG refuelling of its bunker vessel, the MT Diligence, in Jurong Port, Singapore.

Deploying a vessel that can be powered by LNG as well as conventional low sulfur marine fuels helps TFG Marine to meet its licence requirement with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The 34 m3 of LNG to power the MT Diligence was supplied by the Marine division of Singapore-headquartered Pavilion Energy.

Built and operated for TFG Marine by CBS Ventures Pte Ltd, the 5000 DWT MT Diligence has been designed to our technical specifications, including stringent safety considerations and has joined our supply fleet this year in the major bunkering centre of Singapore.