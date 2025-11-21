Gasrec opens new UK bio-LNG station

Gasrec has opened its second large scale, open access biomethane refuelling facility. The state-of-the-art site at Hams Hall, near the M6 and M42, is now supporting fleet operators in making the switch to low-carbon fuels.

Gas-powered trucks from DHL, Nestlé, Arla Foods, and Nicholls Transport have been among the first to refuel at the facility, with throughput expected to rise steadily over the coming months. Hams Hall currently provides capacity for up to 300 trucks to refuel on bio-LNG every day, with that set to be expanded to accommodate up to 1000 trucks daily over the next few years.

James Westcott, Chief Commercial Officer of Gasrec, said: “Hams Hall is a milestone for the industry and for operators who want to cut emissions without compromising reliability. We are seeing record levels of demand for biomethane from fleets, and this new facility provides the scale and resilience they need.”

Hams Hall is the first of a new suite of public biomethane stations being rolled out by Gasrec across the UK. The business will be opening further facilities in Warrington, Avonmouth, and other locations to be announced, in the next 18 months.

These new sites will complement the company’s flagship site at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), along with the numerous other accessible bio-LNG facilities it operates across the country. In addition, Gasrec is assessing opportunities to develop new bio-CNG offerings in line with local demand.

Westcott added: “Our network is expanding at pace. With Hams Hall now open, we’re not only easing pressure on existing sites but also laying the foundations for a national refuelling infrastructure that can support operators of every size in moving to cleaner, greener fuels.”