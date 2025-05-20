Galveston LNG Bunker Port secures final construction permits

Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (GLBP) is fully permitted for construction, having received final authorisations from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Upon completion, the LNG facility will be the first dedicated marine bunker port on the US Gulf Coast serving the growing clean-energy marine fuels market.

Located on the Texas City Ship Channel in the Texas City industrial area, GLBP will supply LNG by fuel barge to the rapidly expanding fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels in the greater Houston-Galveston region. It is optimally located to serve major ports, including Port Houston, the Port of Galveston, and the Port of Texas City. The project is a joint venture between Pilot LNG and Seapath Group, a maritime subsidiary of Libra Group.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has issued its Section 408 and 404/10 authorisations for the small scale LNG project under the Clean Water Act. Additionally, the USCG has issued its Captain of the Port Letter of Recommendation (LOR) for the project’s Waterway Suitability Assessment (WSA) pursuant to Regulation 33 CFR 127.

GLBP now holds all necessary authorisations to advance the project to a final investment decision (FID) anticipated in mid-2025. This follows GLBP’s announcement in January 2025 that it had received its Texas Railroad Commission (TRRC) Water Quality Certification and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) air permit.

Shaun Davison, Chief Development Officer of Pilot LNG, stated: “This is a crucial milestone for our project and is the culmination of intense effort and hard work by the overall team. I would like to extend my thanks to the many dedicated professionals who made this possible – both the GLBP team and our trusted advisors. We are in the very advantageous position of being the only permitted LNG bunker project in the region. We look forward to beginning LNG bunker deliveries to customers in 2H27.”

President of Seapath Group, Josh Lubarsky, added: “After several years of challenging and complex work bringing together the engineering, permitting, and third-party supplies for gas and power to the project, we are now comfortably ahead in the marketplace to be the first dedicated LNG marine fuels supplier in the US Gulf. So much work is required behind the scenes to get a complex project to this point, which oftentimes goes unnoticed. We have made a significant financial commitment to this project and, over the course of the last several years, have positioned GLBP to be the foremost clean fuel supply hub in the Galveston Bay/Gulf region. We could not be more excited for the start of construction in the coming months.”