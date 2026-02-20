Wärtsilä Gas Solutions receives LNG cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems order

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply its cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for two new LNG bunkering vessels being built at the Zhejiang XinLe Shipbuilding yard in China. The ships, with a capacity of 20 000 m3, will be owned by a Hong Kong-based shipowner. This contract confirms and strengthens Gas Solutions’ market-leading position in providing these systems for small scale LNG applications. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in 4Q25.

LNG is becoming an increasingly popular marine fuel. As an interim fuel option, it bridges the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future low and zero-carbon alternatives. As a result, bunkering vessels are essential and Gas Solutions’ extensive experience in delivering state-of-the-art cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems plays a key role in ensuring their efficiency.

“The use of LNG is key in enabling a green shipping future. Our systems provide efficient solutions for bunkering vessels serving LNG-fuelled ships and our comprehensive cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems offer a flexible, well-proven solution for operational efficiency,” said Barry Yang, General Manager, Sales, China, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The full scope of the contract includes LNG cargo handing and fuel gas supply systems, system engineering, and design, as well as the integrated control and monitoring of the complete LNG cargo handling operation. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in 4Q26, and the ships are expected to be delivered during the latter half of 2027.