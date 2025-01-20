HAM inaugurates EDUX LNG-CNG service station in Strasbourg
HAM Group has inaugurated its third service station in France, located on Rue de Rochefort with Rue de Dieppe, next to the Center Routier Strasbourg (du Port du Rhin), an extensive industrial area with significant traffic of long-distance transport vehicles.
HAM EDUX Strasbourg is an innovative compact and transportable service station that is installed and commissioned in less than 24 hours, where customers have two LNG hoses for trucks and heavy vehicles, and two compressed natural gas hoses for passenger cars, light vehicles, and trucks.
This new gas station provides self-service service with 24/7 hours, has a remote management system to guarantee safety, perfect operation and a rapid resolution of incidents, as well as offering the possibility of contacting the company’s telephone service at all times to resolve incidents during refuelling of vehicle natural gas.
