Stabilis Solutions announces marine bunkering agreement with Carnival Corp.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions, has entered into a definitive, 10-year offtake agreement with Carnival Corp. & plc to supply LNG in support of Carnival's cruise operations at the Port of Galveston.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stabilis expects to deliver LNG from its planned flagship LNG liquefaction facility in Galveston, Texas utilising the company's proposed Jones Act-compliant LNG bunkering vessel. Deliveries under the agreement are expected to commence in 4Q27, subject to the successful financing and construction of the Galveston LNG facility and other conditions precedent.

The agreement with Carnival represents the second anchor offtake agreement announced to date in connection with the Galveston LNG project bringing the total contracted offtake to approximately 55% of the facility's planned capacity.

“Our multi-year LNG bunkering agreement with Carnival Corp. marks another meaningful milestone as we advance toward construction of our proposed Galveston LNG facility,” said Casey Crenshaw, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO. “With long-term customer commitments now in place for approximately 55% of the facility's planned capacity, we continue to see strong commercial momentum and expanding interest from a broad range of potential customers.”

‘Stabilis has been a trusted partner for the past two years, supporting our successful fueling for LNG cruise ship operations in Galveston. We are excited to expand our partnership with Stabilis, reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering safe and reliable LNG supply to our fleet,” added Michael McNamara, Vice President Global Fuel Supply.