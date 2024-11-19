Seaspan Energy becomes first accredited LNG bunkering supplier at Port of Vancouver

Seaspan Energy has received an LNG bunkering accreditation from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), the first LNG bunkering accreditation to be issued by the VFPA. This accreditation authorises Seaspan to conduct ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for LNG-fuelled vessels calling at the Port of Vancouver.

“This accreditation is an important next step in Seaspan Energy’s journey towards offering low-carbon solutions for ship owners,” said Harly Penner, Senior Vice President, Seaspan Energy. “LNG will play an integral role in the global transition to cleaner marine fuels, as we collectively aim to meet the International Maritime Organization’s emissions reductions targets by 2030 and beyond. Being the first company to receive this LNG bunkering accreditation from the VFPA is a very meaningful step towards the start-up of our Vancouver based LNG bunker hub and I’m proud that Seaspan Energy will be at the forefront of helping to drive the marine industry towards a more sustainable future.”

Seaspan Energy is working towards operating three 112 m-long LNG bunkering vessels named after iconic West Coast mountains; the Seaspan Garibaldi, the Seaspan Lions, and the Seaspan Baker. Both the Seaspan Garibaldi and Seaspan Lions will enter into service soon and will provide LNG bunkering services on the West Coast of North America.