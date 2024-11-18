 Skip to main content
  4. LNG bunkering vessel Kaguya conducts 100th supply of LNG

On 5 November 2024, the LNG bunkering vessel Kaguya conducted its 100th ship-to-ship supply of LNG fuel. This achievement occurred with the refuelling of the car carrier Sakura Leader at the port of Mikawa in Aichi Prefecture.

Kaguya was completed in 2020 as Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel and is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Co., Ltd., a JV company among NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., JERA Co., Inc., and others.

Since October 2020, the vessel has been part of Japan's first LNG bunkering business using the ship-to-ship supply method.

Kaguya is currently based at the Kawagoe Thermal Power Station in Mie Prefecture.

