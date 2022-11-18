Technip Energies and Baker Hughes to collaborate on a 1 – 2 million tpy modularised LNG solution

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes, two leading energy technology companies, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets the groundwork for their cooperation on the joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tpy range LNG modularised solution for the onshore market.

With the ambition to reduce time-to-market for LNG to meet today’s energy demand, this joint development aims to provide an additional offering to the two companies’ respective proprietary LNG modularised solutions: Baker Hughes’ 1 million tpy range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution, with a production capacity of 0.8 – 1 million tpy, and Technip Energies’ ‘SnapLNGTM’, with a production capacity of 2 – 3 million tpy.

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes are recognised industry leaders in the LNG space. The agreement builds on their long-standing collaboration and proven track record of executing LNG projects, recognising the important growth in mid-size LNG as demand increases for modular LNG projects capable of generating more gas capacity.

“Cooperating in advancing technology in LNG with our long-term partner Baker Hughes is an important step for the energy industry and for our clients. The combination of our expertise, modular approach and references will enable shorter delivery times and better affordability,” stated Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. “Importantly, it reflects Technip Energies’ commitment to deliver low-emission liquefaction solutions through electrification and the elimination of fugitive emissions to accelerate the energy transition.”

“This agreement is a milestone in our relationship with Technip Energies, and it is mutually beneficial to both companies, leveraging our respective technology expertise and proven track record in the LNG space while maximising benefits for our customers,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “LNG will continue to play a key role to solve the energy trilemma, and the ability to accelerate time-to-production through modularised solutions can be a differentiator.”