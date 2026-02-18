INOX India powers Indian Railways’ LNG fuel trial for DEMU trains

Indian Railways recently marked a historic milestone by operationalising the nation’s first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad. INOX India Limited (INOXCVA), one of the world’s leading providers of cryogenic technology solutions, supplied advanced 2200 l LNG receiving, storage and regasification systems for integration with 1400 high-pressure dual power unit cars (DPUs) of dual-fuel diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains for Indian Railways.

Engineered to enable seamless dual-fuel operations using LNG and diesel, these systems support cleaner energy adoption by reducing diesel consumption and substituting LNG by up to 40%, while significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This deployment marks a major step in advancing energy-efficient, low-emission rail mobility and reinforces INOX India’s role as a key enabler of India’s rail decarbonisation journey.

The dual-fuel initiative was envisioned by erstwhile Indian Railways’ Alternative Fuels Division (IRAOF) to convert an initial batch of 10 DPUs from conventional diesel engines to a dual-fuel hybrid model running on cleaner LNG, as well as diesel. INOXCVA has been instrumental in enabling this transition. The company had earlier delivered two units which underwent extensive and successful trials and certifications by Indian Railways at the Sabarmati Division. Following their proven performance, Indian Railways is now ready to induct additional units and INOXCVA ready to deliver these units as a part of its contract. The technology deployed by INOXCVA enables nearly 40% substitution of diesel with LNG making the DEMU fleet significantly more energy-efficient and eco-friendly. The DEMUs are extensively used across India, serving India’s short and medium-distance routes.

Deepak Acharya, CEO, INOX India Ltd, said: “At INOX India, we take immense pride in partnering with Indian Railways on its journey toward green mobility by delivering world-class cryogenic systems that enable cleaner, more efficient fuel pathways. The ability to substitute up to 40% of diesel with LNG is not just a technological milestone; it marks a decisive shift in how large-scale rail mobility can be decarbonised while enhancing operational efficiency and long-term sustainability. As Indian Railways accelerates the adoption of dual-fuel solutions across its network, we see LNG as a powerful transition fuel and liquid hydrogen as the next frontier for zero-emission rail locomotives. Backed by deep R&D capabilities and decades of cryogenic expertise, INOXCVA remains at the forefront of innovation – developing future-ready solutions that align with India’s clean mobility vision and reinforce the nation’s long-term energy security.”

The LNG Fuel Tank system was delivered to Indian Railways through CLH Gaseous Fuel Applications Pvt. Ltd, and INOXCVA remains the only technology provider in India to have successfully delivered, tested, and validated this innovative cryogenic LNG systems for rail applications. With plans underway to double the onboard LNG capacity, the trains would be able travel longer distances over the current shorter hauls, INOXCVA’s technology is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s journey toward energy-efficient and environmentally responsible rail operations. CLH Gaseous Fuel was responsible for the engine conversion from standalone diesel to dual-fuel (LNG + diesel) clean fuel.