KEYS completes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship in Japan
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
KEYS Azalea, an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd, has performed ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG for the ASUKA III cruise ship at Chuo Wharf in Hakata port.
Until now, KEYS Azalea has bunkered for car carriers and iron ore and coal bulk carriers; this is the first bunkering for a cruise ship for KEYS Azalea and in Japan.
