SEA-LNG welcomes UK P&I Club

SEA-LNG, the coalition supporting the methane decarbonisation pathway, has announced that UK P&I Club has joined its growing membership, further expanding the organisation’s technical expertise across the global maritime sector.

Founded in 1869, the UK P&I Club is one of the world’s oldest and largest mutual marine insurers, providing protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance to shipowners, operators, and charterers across the globe. Through its dedicated Safety & Risk Management offering, the UK Club provides the latest in risk mitigation, helping its Members to navigate evolving regulatory, operational, and environmental challenges. By joining SEA-LNG, the Club aims to reinforce the importance of rigorous safety frameworks, disciplined risk assessment and controlled operational implementation as LNG adoption scales up across the industry.

The industry has over 60 years of experience using and transporting LNG, providing rich learnings in areas such as safety, handling, infrastructure, storage, and supply-chain organisation. As one of the first P&I Clubs to provide services to LNG carriers, the UK Club remains committed to offering guidance on bunkering best practices, operational readiness, incident-prevention measures, and safe integration of LNG systems on board.

UK P&I joins SEA-LNG at a time when there is growing recognition across the maritime value chain, from fuel producers and class societies, to ports, insurers, and shipowners, of LNG’s role in reducing emissions today while enabling a safe transition towards net-zero through bio-LNG and e-methane.

Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, said: “The addition of the UK P&I Club marks another important step in strengthening SEA-LNG’s cross-sector collaboration. Insurers play a pivotal role in enabling the energy transition, providing the confidence and frameworks shipowners need to invest. Together, we are proving how the operationally proven and safe methane pathway is the practical and realistic solution.”

Andrew Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, UK P&I Club, added: “The UK P&I Club has been supporting Members using LNG as a marine fuel for over 50 years, and throughout that time we have prioritised safe, controlled and well-managed implementation. As LNG uptake accelerates, our focus remains on ensuring that safety, operational integrity and risk-management discipline evolve in step with technology advancements and regulatory expectations. Our collaboration with SEA-LNG will enhance the UK Club’s efforts to support our Members, including through our Safety & Risk Management initiatives and Gas and Alternative Fuels Centre of Excellence, in continuing the safe, effective, and well-managed adoption of LNG, bio-LNG, and e-LNG across the industry."