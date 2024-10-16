PIL names first two LNG dual-fuel container vessels

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has named its first two 14 000 TEU container vessels in a ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in China. They are the largest vessels in PIL’s fleet, as well as the first to fully run on LNG.

The first vessel, Kota Eagle (??), was named by Chan Su-Shan (???), the wife of Dilhan Pillay, CEO of Temasek Holdings, while the second vessel, Kota Emerald (??), was named by Liza Teo (???), the wife of S.S. Teo, Executive Chairman of PIL. Being the first vessels in the fleet to run on cleaner fuels, the names ‘Eagle’ and ‘Emerald’ convey PIL’s aim to be a sustainable shipping line which co-exists harmoniously with nature and the environment.

Upon their deliveries, Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald will be plying the route from the Far East to Latin America on PIL’s West Coast Central and South America Service 2 route.

Teo said: “This is a very special and exciting moment for us as it is the first batch of newbuildings after our restructuring and we are grateful to all of those who have supported PIL through the challenging times, allowing us to be here today.”

Kastrup added: “It is a happy occasion for us to name the first two of our 14 000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels. Taking delivery of these highly efficient vessels which run on LNG from their maiden voyage is a major milestone in our sustainability journey. They will contribute to reducing our carbon footprint as part of our strategy to transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“These were the first dual-fuel LNG container vessels ordered by an Asian container shipping line in 2022. Together with another 11 new dual-fuel ships we have on order, they mark the start of our programme to renew and modernise our fleet. They will complement the existing vessels in our fleet and boost our connectivity around the world to better service customers.

“As market trends change and sustainable shipping solutions grow in importance, we ensure that we are future-focused and well prepared to meet the evolving needs of the industry. In line with our purpose of putting customers first, our new vessels feature the latest technological and digital advancements which optimise operational efficiency and enhance our services.”

The use of digitalisation on the vessels such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the automation of tasks, as well as enable better monitoring and planning of the vessels’ operations and routes through PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency. With a large number of specialised reefer electrical outlets onboard, the vessels have the flexibility to take on more refrigerated containers.

The 14 000 TEU vessel has an overall length of 335 m and a width of 51 m. It is equipped with GTT’s Mark III LNG containment system and features a high container intake as well as various energy saving technologies such as superior hull coatings, an optimised hull form and variable frequency drive motors.

As part of PIL’s brand refresh launched in 2024, PIL’s new vessels, starting with Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald, will sport an energetic red hull to better signify the company’s passionate approach in providing people-centric solutions. PIL will progressively change the hull colour of all its vessels from black to red.

PIL’s 11 other LNG dual fuel container ships on order include two 14 000 TEU vessels, four 8000 TEU vessels and five 13 000 TEU vessels. They will be progressively delivered in the next few years.