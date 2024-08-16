Maersk continues with fleet renewal plan

In continuation of its fleet renewal programme initiated in 2021, A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) is in the process of signing newbuilding orders and time-charter contracts for dual-fuel vessels, matching the planned renewal pace of around 160 000 TEU/y.

“Our fleet renewal programme is fundamental to maintaining competitive edge in our ocean business, and it is a cornerstone in decarbonising our operations. As the shipyard orderbooks have been filling up quickly and lead time for vessel deliveries have increased significantly, we decided to place orders and charter contracts of 800 000 TEU (20 ft equivalent) dual-fuel vessels, which ensures a steady flow of needed capacity for our network for the years 2026 – 2030 while building a competitive toolkit,” said Rabab Boulos, Chief Operating Officer at Maersk.

The ordered capacity will be a mix of owned and chartered, ensuring that Maersk maintains strong financial and operational flexibility while continuing to own a significant part of its strategic tonnage. The vessels come in different sizes offering great network optionality. In line with Maersk’s commitment to decarbonisation, all vessels will be dual-fuel with the intent to operate them on low emissions fuel. To ensure the long-term competitiveness of the fleet and its ability to deliver on the decarbonisation goals, Maersk has elected a mix of methanol and liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems. While green methanol is likely to become the most competitive and scalable pathway to decarbonisation in the short term, Maersk also foresees a multi-fuel future for the industry which includes bio-LNG. Once the vessels have been delivered, around 25% of the Maersk fleet will be equipped with dual-fuel engines.

“These orders will not add to the overall capacity and over time every vessel coming in will be replacing a scrapped vessel having reached end of life, ensuring that we maintain our fleet size at around 4.3 million TEU. By diversifying our fleet and fuel options, we gain the flexibility, knowledge, and experience to cater to a future with multiple fuel paths. We thank our partners for working with us to move the industry further towards enabling a future with decarbonised ocean transport,” added Ahmed Hassan, Head of Asset Strategy & Strategic Partnerships at Maersk.