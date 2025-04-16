MPA moves forward with scaling up of LNG bunkering

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has received 14 proposals under its expression of interest (EOI) to scale up the supply of LNG as marine fuel in the Port of Singapore.

A total of 18 companies took part in the EOI. These included energy companies, fuel suppliers, traders, bunker operators, and storage providers. The range of submissions reflect the industry’s readiness to support sea-based LNG reloading to complement existing onshore infrastructure and supply more options.

Eight of the submissions included biomethane and e-methane solutions. These fuels can offer lower lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support the needs of international shipping for additional options for vessel operators on the energy transition pathway.

MPA will work with shortlisted companies to carry out sea-based LNG reloading trials by 2H25. It will also develop plans to promote the use biomethane and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore. The trials will assess scalability, technical feasibility, safety, operational readiness, and digital connectivity, as well as measures to address methane slip.

Insights from the proposals and trials will inform MPA’s review of the LNG bunkering licensing framework, including enhancements to existing supply arrangements to better meet the needs of international shipping. These efforts contribute to the emission reduction efforts discussed at the International Maritime Organization.

To support the demand for LNG, MPA expects to call for applications for additional bunker supply licences – including those covering biomethane and e-methane – by early 2026. Further details will be shared in due course.