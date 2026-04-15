BW Lesmes completes first GUCD milestone

BW LNG has shared that the BW Lesmes has completed its first gassing-up/cool-down (GUCD) operation with an LNG bunker barge. GUCD is a specialised and critical process for LNG carriers, enabling the safe transition from inert gas conditions to cargo readiness following drydock.

As this was a new type of operation for BW LNG, the project presented several challenges from planning through to execution. The company thanks Master Captain AdityA Sharma, the crew of BW Lesmes, and its shore-based operator Zekai Çolakoglu whose teamwork, adaptability, and strong focus on safety were key to delivering the operation smoothly and successfully.

This milestone underscores BW LNG’s ability to adapt, perform under pressure, and deliver safe, reliable operations even in new and demanding environments. It further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in LNG operations.