Tritec Marine and Bluesoul obtain approval in principle for LNG bunker vessel

Tritec Marine, in partnership with Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental technology Co., Ltd (Bluesoul), has obtained approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping classification society for its ‘Safe Bunker’ 20 000 m3 LNG bunker vessel design.

In 2024, Tritec Marine entered a collaboration with Bluesoul to tailor its patented ‘Safe Bunker’ LNG bunker vessel design by including Bluesoul’s proprietary Bastion B aluminium alloy LNG (Type B) cargo containment system.

Following the approval, Tritec Marine and Bluesoul are now conducting discussions with parties interested in Safe Bunker technology licenses for construction.

Safe Bunker differs from traditional LNG bunker vessel designs as it contains an offset accommodation unit to better prevent against vessel contact during bunker operations. Virtual mooring systems and dynamic positioning on the vessel removes the need for fixed mooring lines.

Bluesoul’s IMO B tank is a prismatic tank equipped with anti-sloshing bulk-heads. Using aluminium alloy 5083-O, this B tank is 30% lighter than the traditional stainless steel and nickel tanks, easy to scale up, and allows for increased cargo carrying capacity at comparable drafts.

The tank is covered by oxide film, does not require coating, is easier to maintain and can be used to transport LNG, ammonia, and liquid hydrogen.

George Mermiris, Director and General Manager, Tritec Marine, said: “The Safe Bunker vessel offers a safer bunkering solution and a platform where commercial requirements and technological innovation can blend in a cost-effective and operationally efficient manner.

“The industry is seeing a growing demand for LNG as fuel which will inevitably drive the need for more efficient bunkering operations, especially in busy maritime hubs like Shanghai or Singapore.

“The innovative nature of our bunker vessel design in combination with Bluesoul’s proprietary tank technology provide an optimal solution for the sector.”

In 2018, Tritec Marine (a subsidiary in the Northern Marine/Stena group of companies) collaborated with Bluesoul on a tanker fleet exhaust gas cleaning system retrofit project and have now reunited in the LNG bunkering space.

Yongfeng Qu, Chief Scientist and Engineer, Bluesoul, said: “Having previously successfully collaborated with Tritec Marine and the Northern Marine Group, we are delighted to work together once again in the exciting and rapidly developing LNG bunker vessel space.

“Our IMO B Tank solutions are customisable, utilise anti-sloshing bulkheads, and offer a unique system which increases safety while still allowing for fast and cost-effective installation.”

Rostom Merzouki, ABS Director, Global Gas Solutions, added: “With global demand for LNG increasing, bunker vessels like the design from Tritec Marine and Bluesoul will be critical for its safe transportation and application. ABS is proud to use our record of safety leadership and expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support this project.”