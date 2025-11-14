DNV awards AiP to Hycamite

DNV awarded Hycamite an approval in principle (AiP) for its concept design of a pre-combustion, solid-form carbon capture system that produces hydrogen from LNG onboard ships using Hycamite’s thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) technology. This is the first time DNV has recognised this type of technology in an AiP.

Hycamite’s proprietary thermo-catalytic decomposition (TCD) technology offers a new approach to producing clean hydrogen by breaking down methane, the primary component of LNG, into hydrogen gas and solid carbon. Unlike conventional methods that emit carbon dioxide, Hycamite’s process uses heat and recyclable catalysts in an oxygen-free environment, resulting in zero carbon dioxide emissions and generating valuable solid carbon byproducts such as graphite and carbon nanofibers.

This innovation is notable for its ability to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation in maritime transportation. Hycamite’s promising new solution with methane-splitting technology may enable the use of hydrogen onboard larger LNG-powered deep-sea vessels. The onboard system allows vessels to convert LNG into hydrogen during operation, providing a clean fuel source for dual-fuel engines or fuel cells. Simultaneously, the solid carbon is captured and stored onboard, eliminating the need for liquid hydrogen infrastructure and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. If biomethane is used as a fuel, operation of the vessel is potentially carbon negative.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in sustainable shipping and low-carbon energy innovation,” says Laura Rahikka, CEO of Hycamite. “DNV’s Approval in Principle highlights the viability of our methane-splitting technology and its potential for maritime applications. By enabling onboard hydrogen production from LNG and capturing carbon in solid form, our solution offers a practical alternative to liquefied hydrogen while dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“At DNV there is nothing that makes us more proud than helping to enable the deployment of truly novel technologies,” added Torill Grimstad Osberg, Senior Principal Expert in the Alternative fuels and piping systems section at DNV Maritime. “This AiP is the first time we have recognised a pre-combustion carbon capture technology designed for shipboard hydrogen production, and we congratulate Hycamite on their innovative and forward-looking approach to tackling shipping’s decarbonisation challenge. Because as the maritime industry works towards net zero, finding new fuel solutions that are efficient, scalable and green is vital. We look forward to building on this co-operation and are ready to put our expertise towards helping to safely realise the benefits of this innovative technology.”

This breakthrough technology can potentially reshape the future of shipping by enabling onboard hydrogen generation from LNG without requiring new fuelling infrastructure. By capturing carbon in solid form, it also supports the creation of a circular carbon economy while at sea, offering a practical path to decarbonise LNG-powered vessels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across global fleets.