New LR report finds LNG remains cruise shipping’s most deployable decarbonisation option

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has published the latest report in its Fuel for Thought research series, examining the role of LNG in the cruise sector.

Launched at Seatrade Cruise, Fuel for Thought: LNG for Cruise offers a detailed, evidence-based assessment of how LNG is already delivering improved air quality and emissions performance. The report highlights how further gains can be achieved through advances in engine technology, methane abatement, cleaner fuel supply and emerging pathways such as bio-LNG and synthetic methane.

The report shows that LNG is now the most widely adopted alternative fuel in the cruise sector, both in the in-service fleet and the orderbook. This reflects the need for solutions that are available at scale, supported by global bunkering infrastructure and compatible with existing safety and regulatory frameworks.

Drawing on LR’s technical expertise and market analysis, the report examines the full lifecycle performance of LNG, including well-to-wake emissions, regulatory treatment under IMO and EU regimes, and the economic implications of emerging compliance mechanisms such as the IMO Net Zero Framework and FuelEU Maritime.

It makes clear that addressing methane slip is critical to LNG’s long-term credentials and highlights the progress already being made through improved engine designs, onboard abatement technologies and verification approaches.

The analysis also underlines the importance of recognising upstream improvements in LNG production and supply. Certification of lower emissions LNG and the scaling up of bio-LNG offers the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas intensity, but only if regulatory frameworks evolve to reflect real-world performance and encourage investment across the value chain.

Francesco Ruisi, LR’s VP Global Passenger Ship Segment Director, said: “For cruise operators, the report positions LNG not as an end point, but as a practical enabler of the industry’s decarbonisation pathway.

“With cruise ships operating in a highly visible and tightly regulated environment, the need to reduce emissions today while retaining the flexibility to adopt future fuels and technologies remains a critical consideration.”