FueLNG completes 100th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation

FueLNG, a joint venture between Seatrium Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd, has announced the successful completion of its 100th ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation. This was achieved during the bunkering of global mining company Anglo American’s operated vessel, Ubuntu Humanity, by FueLNG Bellina on 11 October 2023 at the very large crude carrier anchorage (AVLCC).

As Singapore’s first LNG Bunkering Vessel, FueLNG Bellina is an LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by FueLNG. Equipped with a LNG bunkering system which can deliver LNG at a rate of up to 1000 m3/h up to a capacity of 7500 m3, it is used to provide LNG bunkering services to vessels at the Port of Singapore.

Saunak Rai, General Manager of FueLNG, said: “This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. As a trailblazer in the LNG bunkering industry, this latest achievement reaffirms our market leading position in setting new standards in LNG bunkering.”

As the lowest carbon marine fuel available at scale today, LNG has become increasingly important in the shipping sector’s quest for net-zero emissions. LNG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 23% on a full lifecycle, well-to-wake basis. As a market leader in providing LNG bunkering solutions, FueLNG envisions the integration of bio-LNG and hydrogen-based e-LNG, further amplifying its contribution to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Technology & New Product Development of Seatrium and Board of Director of FueLNG added: “Seatrium is responsible for the design, engineering and construction of the FueLNG Bellina used in this bunkering operation. FueLNG's successful 100th STS bunkering operation reflects our collective commitment towards decarbonising maritime transportation. As a global player in the offshore, marine and energy solutions, we are deeply committed to working with the industry to develop sustainable solutions that contribute towards the sector’s energy transition.”

Tahir Faruqui, Head of Shell Global Downstream LNG and Chairman of FueLNG, commented: “We view Singapore as a pivotal location for driving the global transition in marine fuels, and we are committed to supporting it. Collaboration with local government agencies, such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will continue to be vital in this journey. While achieving this milestone is significant, it's just the beginning. As we develop bio-LNG and e-LNG solutions, we are positioning ourselves to empower our shipping customers to chart a course towards a future with net-zero emissions.”

Peter Lye, Head of Shipping in Anglo American, owner/charterer of the receiving vessel Ubuntu Humanity, said: “We commend FueLNG on its 100th bunkering operation. The adoption of LNG to fuel our Ubuntu fleet is a key component of our efforts to decarbonise our ocean freight – an objective we can only achieve through close collaboration across the industry.”