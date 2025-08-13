Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver lower carbon marine fuel

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate have entered into a strategic agreement to offer delivery of renewable LNG (R-LNG) to customers on the North American West Coast.

As part of the service offering, Anew will supply renewable natural gas (RNG) certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and provide pre-audit services to Seaspan required for ISCC certification. The RNG will comply with global standard frameworks like the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Net-Zero Framework and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in the EU.

This collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind initiative on North America’s West Coast, offering a more sustainable fuel option for ship owners. The initiative builds on the first bio-LNG bunkering in the US that Anew Climate – then known as Element Markets – facilitated in 2021.

Seaspan Energy is a subsidiary of Seaspan ULC and a market leader on the West Coast for ship-to-ship marine bunkering of LNG. In partnering with Anew Climate, Seaspan will expand its portfolio of offerings to include ISCC-certified R-LNG to customers all along the West Coast. This service offering will be among the first to target delivery of ISCC-certified lower carbon marine fuel at scale.

The initiative aligns with emerging guidance from the IMO, which has preliminarily approved measures to encourage emissions reductions like those associated with the use of alternative fuels such as R-LNG.