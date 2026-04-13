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  4. Eastern Pacific Shipping completes 600th ship-to-ship bunkering

Eastern Pacific Shipping completes 600th ship-to-ship bunkering

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LNG Industry,

Eastern Pacific Shipping has marked its 600th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation, with FueLNG Bellina supplying LNG to the company’s dual-fuel PCTC CMA CGM Indianapolis in Singapore.

This milestone reflects the strength of the company’s long-standing partnerships and the trust built across the industry, as well as the dedication and professionalism of teams – both onboard and ashore – alongside its partners at CMA CGM, FueLNG Private Ltd, and Shell.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/13042026/eastern-pacific-shipping-completes-600th-ship-to-ship-bunkering/

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