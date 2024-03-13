MOL receives LNG-fuelled car carrier
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd has announced that the LNG-fuelled car carrier, CERULEAN ACE, was delivered at the Onishi Shipyard of Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. on 13 March 2024. The vessel will transport cars, including those produced by Mazda Motor Corp.
MOL has decided to operate 14 new LNG-fuelled car carriers, and the CERULEAN ACE is the first of 11 to be built in Japan under the ‘BLUE’ series.
The use of LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 25 – 30%, sulfur oxide emissions by around 98%, and nitrogen oxide emissions by about 85% compared to comparable vessels using conventional fuel oil.
