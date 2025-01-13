Monjasa completes UAE’s first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

Global top 10 marine fuels supplier, Monjasa, has announced the UAE’s and the Middle East region’s first LNG bunkering, which took place on 4 January 2025 at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal B together with Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corp.

On this occasion, the Monjasa operated LNG bunkering vessel Green Zeebrugge went alongside the Costa Smeralda (185 000 GT) cruise line vessel and delivered around 3000 m3 of LNG.

On 18 December 2024, Monjasa initially announced the charter of the LNG bunkering vessel, Green Zeebrugge (5000 m3), for operations in the UAE.

About a week later, on 26 December 2024, Green Zeebrugge arrived in Dubai waters following the departure from Amsterdam in November. The vessel was inspected by the authorities in Port Rashid on 27 December 2024, and the official bunkering permits were issued to Monjasa by the Dubai Maritime Authority & Dubai Ports Authority.

Monjasa Group CEO, Anders Østergaard, said: “We are excited about this first successful supply operation and to pioneer LNG as a new marine fuel option in the UAE. However, reaching this milestone was only possible through the close collaboration of our forward-thinking partners at Carnival and Costa Cruises, ADNOC Logistics and Services (L&S), and the UAE’s federal and local authorities, who are constantly embracing maritime innovation. Together, we are all striving to position the UAE as a leading shipping hub in alternative fuels too.”

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, CEO of Dubai Ports Authority, the regulatory entity overseeing port operations across Dubai, a subsidiary of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), added: “This milestone marks a pivotal step in our journey toward sustainability and reinforces our commitment to pioneering eco-friendly initiatives in the maritime sector. By leading the way with Dubai’s first LNG bunkering operation, we are setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility while positioning our port as a global leader in sustainable maritime practices.”

At the same time, ADNOC L&S, a global energy maritime logistics leader, has agreed chartering out a suitable LNG carrier to Monjasa for a period of nine months as a FSU. ADNOC L&S are investing significantly in its LNG fleet to ensure safe and efficient operations to support the energy transition.

Through this unwavering support from ADNOC L&S, Monjasa thus welcomes the Shandong Juniper (72 740 DWT), which will join the Monjasa fleet by mid-January 2025.

By serving as FSU and performing cargo operations, the Singapore-flagged Shandong Juniper becomes a key component in tying together Monjasa’s new operations.

This first LNG supply operation is the outcome of Monjasa’s close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and Dubai Maritime Authority & Dubai Ports Authority (PCFC) and Dubai Habour.