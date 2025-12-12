Galveston LNG Bunker Port signs agreement for LNG bunker fuel

Galveston LNG Bunker Port, LLC (GLBP), a Texas-based developer of the first US Gulf Coast dedicated LNG bunkering facility, has announced the signing of a commercial commitment with an international shipping company for the provision of LNG bunker fuel in Galveston Bay. The heads of agreement covers LNG as a marine fuel to be delivered via Jones Act–compliant LNG bunker vessel beginning in 2029.

GLBP’s forthcoming terminal, scheduled to begin operations in late 2028, will supply LNG by barge to vessels calling at Port Houston, the Port of Galveston, and the Port of Texas City.

This commercial milestone builds on the recent announcements that the GLBP project has secured all necessary major state and federal permits for construction and has selected its EPC contractor. Collectively, these achievements underscore GLBP’s credibility and project maturity to deliver essential LNG bunkering infrastructure and strengthen US maritime fuel resiliency.

Demand for new US LNG bunker supply continues to grow. This agreement was signed on the back of the recent North American LNG Bunkering Summit in Virginia Beach, VA, where the need for additional US LNG bunkering infrastructure took centre stage.

International ship classification society DNV reports about 781 dual fuel ships are already in operation globally and projects the total fleet to reach roughly 1400 vessels by 2030, with many new builds already confirmed. However, many industry analysts warn that existing LNG bunkering infrastructure will not keep pace with the orderbook, risking a supply shortage over the same period. Vessels coming in service in 2027, 2028, and even in 2029 may not be able to find LNG supply unless commitments are made in early 2026 to accommodate the necessary infrastructure build-out.

GLBP is currently in negotiations with several international shipping companies in the container and car carrier segments for the remaining volumes of the terminal’s initial phase. At full buildout, the terminal will have a total capacity of up to 720 000 ga./d accompanied by two 3-million-gal. storage tanks.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!