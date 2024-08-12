BNCT performs Korea’s first simultaneous operations

BNCT, Busan New Port Pier 5, has performed simultaneous operations of LNG bun-kering and containership cargo loading/unloading for the first time in Korea.

The LNG bunkering vessel Blue Whale berthed alongside CMA CGM VISBY, which was berthed at Berth #1 of BNCT, and supplied about 270 t of LNG by the ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering service.

Simultaneous operations with LNG bunkering (hereafter referred to as SIMOPS) refer to the act of simultaneously performing LNG bunkering operations and port loading/unloading operations is a core competitiveness of the LNG bunkering project as it saves additional berthing time and costs in port. Despite the growing preference of global carriers for eco-friendly fuels, SIMOPS has not been actively carried out at domestic container ports due to safety concerns.

However, at 12:30 on 8 August 2024, it was finally successfully implemented at BNCT, renowned as the leading container terminal of Busan New Port. BNCT is renowned for its extensive experience in safe stevedoring work and skilled operational know-how.

BNCT made thorough safety preparations in advance to ensure the safe execution of the project. Following a detailed safety manual, the company strictly conducted work environment investigation and emergency drills, and safety training for workers. During the actual bunkering operation, which lasted about three hours, BNCT strictly adhered to the work procedures and safety standards, resulting in the successful completion of the project without any safety incidents.

Chris Choi, CEO of BNCT, commented: “With the strengthening of global carbon neutrality policies, we have always been deeply interested in eco-friendly alternative fuels and LNG bunkering infrastructure and have considered it as a long-term development direction for Busan Port. Therefore, we believe that participating in this LNG bunkering simultaneous operation is the first step in realising our vision and a very monumental event. It was even more meaningful for us to collaborate with our partner, CMA CGM, which is making significant efforts to achieve a carbon-free shipping business expanding its fleet of eco-friendly LNG-powered ships. We hope that this LNG bunkering project will serve as a steppingstone for expansion of LNG bunkering infrastructure at Busan Port and its transformation into a global eco-friendly port.”

In particular, SIMOPS was a demonstration project led by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) in response to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by strengthening its carbon neutrality policy. It was carried out safely through close prior co-operation with related organisations including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF), Busan MOF, Busan Port Authority (BPA), CMA CGM, and Korean LNG Bunkering Co. Ltd. The success of this project is expected to accelerate commercialisation of simultaneous LNG bunkering at domestic ports and further promote global shipping lines’ interest in Busan Port, which are increasingly ordering and operating LNG-powered ships.

Previously, LNG bunkering demonstration works were conducted in October 2023 and February 2024 for a bulk carrier at POSCO Raw Materials Pier in Gwangyang Port and an automobile carrier at Gamman Pier in Busan Port, respectively. However, SIMOPS in BNCT is even more significant as it was executed for the first time in Korea at Busan Port, the world's second largest transshipment port, as well as for vessels carrying containers which are at the forefront of global trade. Therefore, it is expected to further strengthen the effectiveness of LNG bunkering by practically proving its feasibility of shipping lines and ports, key two elements of global trade.

In the meantime, BNCT is actively implementing actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the ‘2040 carbon neutrality’ goal of its majority shareholder, Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund (MKIF). As a company that supports the local community, BNCT is deeply aware of the seriousness of climate change crisis and plans to continue its efforts to realise carbon neutrality by systematically measuring greenhouse gas emissions, establishing and implementing carbon reduction plans for the 2030 medium-term, and developing business plans to achieve a carbon-neutral economy.