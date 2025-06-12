Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

Meyer Werft has contracted TMC Compressors to supply the marine compressed air system to two newbuild cruise vessels that the German shipbuilding group are constructing for Carnival Cruise Line.

TMC’s scope of supply includes a complete marine compressed air system that consists of instrument and service air compressors with associated air treatment system to each of the two cruise vessels. TMC will also supply the air treatment system for the starting air system. The contract value is undisclosed.

“The efficiency of Meyer Werft’s compact shipyard is reflected by its short production and logistics routes. As a Norway-based supplier, with manufacturing and assembly in Europe, we are able to support tight delivery schedules with our marine compressed air system,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC Compressor’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

The marine compressed air system will provide instrument and service air to the two newbuild 180 000-t cruise vessels that Meyer Werft are building for Carnival Cruise Line. The vessels will be 344 m long and 42 m wide and capable of carrying 6400 passengers.

Since 2018, Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku have built nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion for four cruise lines in Carnival Corp.'s portfolio on a joint technical platform. The two new ships will also be built on this platform.

“LNG is increasingly being used as primary fuel for both operations at sea and in port and the fuel has become an important stepping stone toward a carbon neutral maritime industry. Our job as a supplier is to match this with energy efficient technologies, which our marine compressed air systems are designed to be, in order to facilitate lower operating costs and emissions to air,” added Hans-Petter Tanum.