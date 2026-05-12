Titan charters UNITED LNG I bunker vessel

Titan Clean Fuels, part of Molgas, has chartered UNITED LNG I, a new LNG bunker vessel launched in December 2025, owned by Somtralux and operated by United Bunkers. The 135-m-long inland waterway bunker vessel has a total cargo capacity of 8000 m3 and will operate in the Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp (ZARA) region.

With this new vessel, Titan can deliver LNG, bio-LNG and in the future renewable hydrogen-derived e-methane (e-LNG) more cost efficiently and moving more easily between ARA and Zeebrugge ports. The vessel can supply container vessels, large PCTCs, large tankers, and will not need a spacer vessel to conduct deliveries to cruise vessels, as well as both bunkering and re-supplying other LNG bunker vessels.

The vessel is already operational, having completed multiple LNG bunkering operations as part of its onboarding programme, right after obtaining the licence to act as an LNG bunker vessel from the port. Since then, it has particularly been delivering to PCTCs calling at various ports in the ZARA region, which is a primary focus of Titan’s operations with the vessel.

Titan can also conduct simultaneous bunkering operations (SIMOPS), and with the vessel’s high total pump capacity (eight deepwell main cargo pumps, delivering 165 m3/h of fuel each) it is suitable to deliver to larger vessels within port stay. Additionally, it is equipped with subcoolers and a gas combustion unit – which are ideal for specialist gas-up and cooldown operations.

Designed by RensenDriessen, the ship was built with efficient and flexible operations in mind. It is compatible with all LNG tank types – including membrane, moss, and type C tanks. It also features a hose handling crane and bunker boom combined with bunker manifolds, expanding mooring configuration options and improving alignment for efficient ship-to-ship (STS) transfers.

Niels Den Nijs, Director of Titan Clean Fuels Marine, commented: “As demand for LNG and LBM increases – in line with the growth of the LNG-fuelled fleet and supported by decarbonisation drivers like FuelEU Maritime – access to high-quality bunker vessels and various terminals is vital. This chartering agreement gives us even more flexibility in delivering methane pathway fuels to ship operators now and into the future.”

“At Titan, we are open to delivering any fuel that can substantially decarbonise shipping; the skillset needed for gaseous fuel bunkering is largely similar. Having said that, we currently see the clear advantages of the methane pathway in terms of availability, costs and emissions.

“This is largely because LNG reduces emissions over fuel oil, and then LBM and e-methane can be dropped into all the established LNG bunkering infrastructure. They can also be blended with each other at any ratio to further reduce emissions – all with little to no modification required to the equipment. This creates a practical and scalable route to decarbonisation.”

Somers, CEO of Somtralux said: “UNITED LNG I is built with convention-al bunkering in mind, where we have a proven track record. We are pleased to also venture into LNG bunkering now and see Titan as a good partner going forward. The vessel is versatile and is capable of more complex operations, so it fits perfectly with Titan’s operations. We are delighted to charter this state-of-the-art vessel to Titan, knowing that it is delivering LNG and bio-LNG to help decarbonise the shipping industry today.”