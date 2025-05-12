Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering in Vancouver

The first-ever cruise ship has filled up with an alternative fuel at the Port of Vancouver, receiving LNG from Seaspan Energy’s LNG bunker vessel Seaspan Garibaldi as it prepares to sail to Alaska.

LNG is the first alternative fuel available in significant quantities for the international maritime sector that has been approved for local bunkering – or ship refuelling services – with deep-sea vessels now able to refuel with it at the Port of Vancouver. The adoption of LNG bunkering at the port marks an important milestone as the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority supports industry efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions.

“We all have a crucial role to play enabling the energy transition and as a port authority our focus is on putting the infrastructure and processes in place to ensure visiting ships can move beyond traditional marine fuels and embrace alternative fuels like LNG,” said Captain Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “LNG is one of the most widely adopted alternative marine fuels and the first approved for bunkering at the Port of Vancouver – its introduction is a vital step forward as early planning gets underway to safely introduce other alternative fuels like ammonia and methanol.”

The transition away from traditional marine fuels, such as heavy fuel oil and marine diesel, to cleaner fuels such as LNG is key to reducing emissions and meeting decarbonisation targets at the Port of Vancouver and worldwide. Offering services like alternative fuel bunkering and shore power infrastructure in Vancouver supports the goals of visiting cruise lines, as they actively work towards reducing their emissions and reaching net zero by 2050, in line with International Maritime Organization targets.

While biofuels have been available for bunkering at the port for several years in limited quantities, LNG represents the arrival of the first alternative to traditional diesel-based fuels and its introduction will support work towards introducing further alternative fuels such as ammonia. Seaspan Energy became the first accredited supplier of LNG for ships calling the Port of Vancouver last autumn, and currently operates three ship-to-ship LNG bunkering vessels on North America’s West Coast. The company has successfully completed several LNG bunkering operations for container, car carrier, and bulk cargo ships in Vancouver already in 2025, as shippers embrace the availability of the alternative fuel.

“We are proud to play a key role in advancing the shift to alternative marine fuels in North America’s fourth largest port and look to become a major centre for LNG bunkering,” commented Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. “Providing dependable LNG bunkering services from Vancouver represents a major step forward. This first LNG bunkering of a cruise ship at the port is a milestone we are excited to share with the Port of Vancouver, as it signals meaningful progress in the industry’s decarbonisation efforts.”

Seaspan Energy’s LNG bunkering accreditation followed a rigorous assessment by the port authority that considered international best practices around safety, including site-specific safety assessments and plans. LNG and other fuels safely move through the Port of Vancouver every day including various LNG-fuelled deep-sea vessels calling port terminals.

“FortisBC is proud to be a part of the growth of LNG marine fuelling at the Port of Vancouver by providing fuel for Seaspan Energy’s first cruise ship bunkering event,” added Mike Leclair, Vice President of Major Projects and LNG at FortisBC. “We look forward to working with Seaspan Energy and Port of Vancouver operators to support the success of this initiative, driving innovation in the maritime industry.”