Synergy Marine Group assumes technical management of Yang Ming’s LNG dual-fuel newbuilds

Synergy Marine Group has assumed technical management of YM WILLPOWER and YM WORTHINESS, two 15 500 TEU Class LNG dual-fuel container vessels newly delivered to Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., supporting the liner’s long-term fleet renewal and sustainability strategy.

The vessels were formally named on 4 February 2026 following their delivery from Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea. The naming ceremony was attended by Yang Ming’s senior leadership, senior officials from Hyundai Heavy Industries and representatives from Synergy Marine Group.

The sister vessels form part of Yang Ming’s long-term fleet optimisation programme and sustainability roadmap. Each vessel has a nominal capacity of approximately 15 500 TEU and is equipped with high-pressure LNG dual-fuel main engines, enabling operation on liquefied natural gas as well as conventional marine fuel. The design delivers meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, sulfur, oxides and particulate matter, while supporting compliance with current and forthcoming international environmental regulations.

In addition to dual-fuel propulsion, the vessels incorporate energy-efficient hull forms and advanced automation and monitoring systems. Together, these features reflect Yang Ming’s continued focus on operational efficiency, environmental performance, and long-term asset responsibility.

Under Synergy Marine Group’s technical management, YM WILLPOWER and YM WORTHINESS will be supported by dedicated shore-based teams and trained ship staff with specific experience in LNG-fuelled operations. The scope of management includes crewing, maintenance, safety management systems, performance monitoring, and lifecycle technical support, with a strong emphasis on safe fuel handling, regulatory compliance and consistent operational standards.

The addition of YM WILLPOWER and YM WORTHINESS further expands Synergy Marine Group’s portfolio of technically advanced and alternative-fuel vessels, while reinforcing Yang Ming’s commitment to a measured and pragmatic energy transition within liner shipping.

Feng-Ming Tsai, Chairman, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. said: “Yang Ming continues to pursue a disciplined and long-term approach to fleet development. The introduction of YM WILLPOWER and YM WORTHINESS marks an important step in strengthening our environmental performance while maintaining service reliability across our global network. These LNG dual-fuel vessels reflect our commitment to responsible shipping and operational resilience.”

Captain James J. S. Jeng, Chief Marine Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Yang Ming, added: “These vessels represent the next generation of Yang Ming’s container fleet. LNG dual-fuel propulsion, combined with advanced ship systems, provides both environmental and operational benefits. Effective technical management is essential to realise these advantages in daily operations. Synergy Marine Group brings relevant experience in managing complex and fuel-diverse tonnage, and we are confident that this partnership will support stable, compliant and efficient operations over the vessels’ service life.”

Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO, Synergy Marine Group, commented: “We approach this responsibility with humility and a strong sense of duty. YM WILLPOWER and YM WORTHINESS are sophisticated assets designed for a changing regulatory and environmental landscape. Our role is to ensure that these vessels are managed with care, technical discipline and consistency throughout their lifecycle. We appreciate the trust Yang Ming has placed in us and look forward to supporting their long-term fleet strategy through safe, reliable and transparent technical management.”

Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO – Ship Management, Synergy Marine Group, concluded: “The management of LNG dual-fuel container vessels requires preparation, training, and operational rigour. Over recent years, we have invested in building the systems, competencies and crew readiness needed for alternative-fuel operations. We see this engagement with Yang Ming as a long-term partnership, focused on steady performance, regulatory compliance and continuous improvement rather than short-term outcomes.”