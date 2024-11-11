INOX India awarded contract by Island Power Producers for mini LNG terminal

INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA), one of the world’s leading cryogenic technology solution providers, has been awarded a major contract by Island Power Producers Ltd (IPP). This contract includes the turnkey design, engineering, and supply of a mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal at The Bahamas. The terminal will feed natural gas to IPP’s 60 MW combined cycle power plant being set to provide shore power to cruise ships at the Nassau Cruise Port. The terminal is expected to serve as a model distribution hub for smaller LNG users, supporting power generation and other energy needs across The Bahamas. With a collective storage capacity of 15 000 m3 LNG, this would be the largest installation of shop-built double-walled vacuum insulated LNG storage tanks in the world.

The contract would include the supply of 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500 m3 capacity and a regasification system. These tanks will be the largest double-walled vacuum insulated tanks ever made by INOXCVA, making it the biggest order ever received by its LNG business division. This would also be the largest mini LNG terminal made by INOXCVA, and the first of its kind in the region, dedicated to providing shore power to cruise ships. Once commissioned, the mini LNG terminal will be capable of receiving LNG through smaller ships as well as reloading of LNG in ISO containers to service LNG users in the vicinity. The contract for INOXCVA’s third and the largest mini LNG terminal coincides with the completion of INOXCVA’s second mini-LNG terminal set up by INOXCVA at Antigua, underlining the growing adoption and increased application of LNG as a fuel, especially in remote locations.

Siddharth Jain, Promoter and Non-Executive Director, INOX India Ltd, said: “We are proud to play a key role at the global level in ushering the growing adoption of LNG in various forms, whether as transport fuel or for power generation, with pathbreaking solutions. As the largest mini LNG terminal ever built by us, and the largest ever installation of double walled vacuum insulated cryogenic tanks, our partnership with Island Power Producers would enable us to collectively build a model application for LNG distribution, as well as consumption, for power generation and other energy needs. Our innovative design, massive scale, and modularised concept will ensure minimum site activity and enable faster implementation of the project. With this order, we are setting yet another example of providing a complex cryogenic solution with utmost ease. With all major components being made at our facility at Kandla, we are proud to be raising the call of making in India, for the world.”

“Island Power Producers and their project partners are proud to work with INOXCVA on this state-of-the-art modular LNG terminal being set up at the Arawak Cay, Nassau, that serves as a template for our plans throughout The Bahamas, and hub for cost-effective, low-carbon fuel supply to the country and region,” added Chris Satterfield, Director at IPP. “With secure, affordable, sustainable, and reliable LNG based power supply from Island Power’s upcoming facilities in Nassau and the unmatched experience and know-how of IPP’s partners, The Bahamas will benefit from the use of this lower-carbon fuel creating opportunities for the country and the region. Moving to LNG also enables the fuel mix to further reduce carbon footprint and meet committed goals for the country on carbon reduction.”