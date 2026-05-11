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  4. SGMF and Ofiniti to enhance LNG bunkering efficiency

SGMF and Ofiniti to enhance LNG bunkering efficiency

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LNG Industry,

One of SGMF’s core objectives is to support the safe and sustainable use of alternative fuels, and compatibility assessments remain a critical part of every LNG bunkering operation. However, much of today’s process is still fragmented, manual, and repetitive, with vessel data exchanged over email and safety checks carried out independently.

To help address this, SGMF is partnering with Ofiniti to simplify and standardise LNG bunker compatibility assessments. Together, the companies are developing standardised vessel data templates and automated compatibility checks, building on SGMF’s previous work and industry best practice.

As part of this collaboration, BASiL will be integrated directly into Ofiniti’s FuelBoss platform. This will allow compatibility checks and BASiL calculations to sit within the same workflow already used by many operators for scheduling, safety checklists, and eBDN processes, removing the need for double entry and reducing manual administration.

 

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/11052026/sgmf-and-ofiniti-to-enhance-lng-bunkering-efficiency/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG bunkering news LNG as fuel news