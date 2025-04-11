‘K’ Line receives LNG-fuelled car carrier

A car carrier with a capacity of 7000 vehicles has been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) on 10 April 2025. The vessel is mainly fuelled by LNG and has been constructed at the Marugame Headquarters of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

A naming ceremony was held, and the vessel was named TRITON HIGHWAY by Kazunari Kumakura, Chief Officer of the Purchasing Group, Toyota Motor Corp.

LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25 – 30% and emissions of sulfur oxides, which cause air pollution, by almost 100%. This is also a next-generation environment-friendly vessel that is expected to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides by 80 – 90% by using exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) in addition to LNG fuel. It is equipped with the dual-fuel electronic control engine ‘6S60ME-C10.5-GI-EGRBP’ by MAN Energy Solutions.

Also, with regard to fire safety measures that ‘K’ LINE has been working on for some time, this is the first of its new car carriers to acquire the ClassNK notations. Including this vessel, five car carriers operated by ‘K’ LINE have acquired notations.