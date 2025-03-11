Eastern Pacific Shipping and DongHwa Entec to collaborate on compressor installation

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), a global leader in shipping, and DongHwa Entec (DHE), a leading provider of marine engineering solutions, have announced their collaboration on the development and installation of a high-pressure (HP) compressor for an 18 000 TEU LNG-fuelled containership under construction at China’s NTS Shipyard. This initiative marks a significant advancement in LNG fuel gas supply systems, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.

As part of EPS’ commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this collaboration optimises the utilisation of boil-off gas (BOG) to enhance fuel efficiency and, in return, significantly reducing environmental impact. With the HP compressor integrated, the vessel will be able to channel BOG directly into the main engine, minimising emissions and maximising fuel efficiency, a major leap forward in decarbonising shipping operations.

For DHE, this project represents a major milestone in advancing LNG fuel technology. As a manufacturing-based engineering specialist with expertise in gas fuel supply systems, cargo handling system (CHS), and other gaseous process advanced system solutions, DHE is strengthening its leadership in sustainable marine engineering solutions. Its affiliate, DongHwa Pneutec, a recognised leader in compressor manufacturing, traditionally specialised in low-pressure (LP) compressors, will expand its product range to include HP compressors with this project, broadening its expertise and market reach in advanced LNG technologies.