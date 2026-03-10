TT-Line announces PrimeServ collaboration

TT-Line, the German ferry operator, has revealed that – working closely with Everllence PrimeServ Germany – its Ro-Ro passenger vessels, the Nils Holgersson and the Peter Pan, operated on bio-LNG during 2025, enjoying a signi?cant emissions reduction. The 230 m vessels were commissioned in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and are powered by two 8L51/60DF and two 6L51/60DF engines each. They trade in the Baltic Sea between Germany, Sweden, Poland, and Lithuania.

TT-Line and Everllence discussed the use of bio-LNG as a substitute for fossil LNG fuel, strengthening the long-term technical cooperation between the two organisations. This collaboration also overlapped with continuous emission-measurements on board the Nils Holgersson that Everllence carried out for almost a year in support of operations optimisation.

This revealed:

No signi?cant ageing effect on the engines related to methane emissions.

Emission values from the test bed could be reproduced by measurements on board.

No negative in?uences on engine operating-parameters during bio-LNG operation.

Andreas Schaerli, COO TT-Line, said: “With the use of climate-neutral bio-LNG, which is obtained from waste materials, TT-Line is making a decisive contribution to climate protection on the Baltic Sea. Thanks to this technology, our Green Ships – the Nils Holgersson and the Peter Pan – enable a CO 2 -free journey throughout the entire fleet. Our customers can already fully compensate for their crossing by adding bio-LNG during the booking process. We are thus consistently focusing on innovative solutions to sustainably reduce emissions and shape the future of ferry transport in a climate-friendly way.”

The bio-LNG is sourced from agricultural waste in northern Europe where biogas is fed into the grid and then extracted, lique?ed, and loaded onto a bunker vessel, which transports the climate-neutral fuel to the respective TT-Line vessels. Replacing 1 t of fossil LNG with bio-LNG saves 2.75 t of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to a 100% reduction.

Dr Michael Filous, Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Germany, Everllence, added: “The key bene?t associated with bio-LNG is the reduction in CO 2 emissions. A major advantage for the customer is that while there are speci?cations that the fuel gas needs to ful?l – such as methane number – no additional engine works are necessary as long as the fuel gas meets the speci?cations. Indeed, this was the case for the Nils Holgersson.”