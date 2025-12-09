Conrad Shipyard and Samsung Heavy Industries announce MoU to advance US bunkering

Conrad Shipyard, LLC, a premier US shipbuilder, and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI), one of the world’s leading shipbuilders, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that formalises a collaborative framework to jointly explore opportunities in the rapidly expanding US LNG bunkering market.

Under the MOU, Conrad and SHI will work together to evaluate and pursue technical, commercial, and market-based initiatives that support the design, construction, and deployment of LNG bunkering vessels tailored for US regulatory and operational requirements. The MOU is intended to combine SHI’s global expertise in advanced LNG technologies with Conrad’s proven LNG shipbuilding capabilities and domestic market access.

A representative of SHI stated: “Through this collaboration, we expect to enter the US LNG bunkering market while also contributing to the revitalisation of the US shipbuilding industry.”

“We are honoured to collaborate with SHI,” added Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman, Conrad Shipyard. “This MOU reflects Conrad’s focus on driving innovation in the US maritime sector and positions both organisations to develop advanced LNG bunkering vessels tailored to meet market demand.”