‘K’ LINE delivers LNG-fuelled car carrier

NEREUS HIGHWAY, a car carrier with a capacity of 7000 vehicles, has recently been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE). The vessel is mainly fuelled by LNG and was constructed by CHINA MERCHANTS JINLING SHIPYARD (JIANGSU) CO., LTD. This is the first LNG-fuelled vessel that ‘K’ LINE has placed an order with a Chinese shipyard.

LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25 – 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides, which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NO X ) by approximately 75%, which is compliant with IMO Tier III NO X regulations, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. It is equipped with the latest dual-fuel electronic control engine, ‘7X62DF-2.1 iCER’ by WinGD, which will reduce methane slip when using LNG fuel.

In ‘K’ LINE Environmental Vision 2050 – Blue Seas for the Future – , the company has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO 2 emissions efficiency by 50% compared with 2008, surpassing the IMO target of a 40% improvement. Furthermore, it set its new target for 2050 as ‘The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions.’ As an action plan, ‘K’ LINE will continue to work on the introduction of new fuels which have a low environmental impact and take on the challenge of achieving the targets it has established.