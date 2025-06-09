CIMC SOE secures LNG bunkering vessel order

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd (CIMC SOE) has signed another 1+1 20 000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel order with a European shipowner through Rensen-Driessen, marking the sixth order for the same vessel type secured by the company. According to the plan, the new LNG bunkering vessel is scheduled for delivery in September 2027, with the optional vessel set for December 2027.

The European shipowner had previously placed an order for one LNG bunkering vessel with the company in April 2025, making this the second order for the same vessel type within just two months. The consecutive orders for this vessel type not only reflect the European client's recognition of CIMC SOE's capabilities in LNG bunkering vessel design and construction but also demonstrate their trust in the company.

The 20 000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel is one of the mainstream vessel types in the global LNG bunkering market. With a total length of 160 m, a beam of 25 m, and a design speed of 15.5 knots, the vessel is equipped with a WinGD dual-fuel main engine featuring iCER technology. Additionally, it can be optionally fit-ted with a high-voltage shore power system, significantly reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions throughout its lifecycle, effectively addressing the increasingly stringent environmental demands of the global shipping industry.

Unlike traditional LNG bunkering vessels, this vessel type requires higher technical specifications. It integrates storage, transportation, and ship-to-ship bunkering functions, offering flexible services for port fuelling and offshore floating storage. Furthermore, CIMC SOE's R&D team has conducted in-depth research and optimised the design of the cargo containment system, achieving a lower boil-off rate compared to other vessels of the same size in the market. This reduces operational costs, delivering both economic and environmental benefits.