United Energy LNG and Power LNG to establish small scale LNG solutions

United Energy LNG and Power LNG have signed a strategic merger that will create a scalable small scale LNG platform serving industrial, power, and transport markets across North America.

The combined entity, operating under United Energy LNG (UE LNG), immediately oversees a portfolio of three LNG production sites in advanced stages of development. UE LNG is announcing the commencement of front-end loading Phase 1 (FEL-1) at its first project site in Houston, Texas, with a second confidential site underway. A third site in Independence, Kansas, is scheduled to begin FEL-1 later in July. With geographic diversity and early-stage capacity, UE LNG aims to expand LNG access for high-demand domestic users.

“While the majors are focused on megaprojects, we’re deploying modular, nimble solutions that get LNG to the people and industries who need it now,” said Brian Guinn, CEO of United Energy LNG.

Despite global LNG investment nearing US$200 billion annually, small-scale LNG remains the least crowded, most overlooked frontier in US energy. Major players focus on export, while decentralised markets remain stranded. That gap is UE LNG’s advantage.

“This merger represents the alignment of speed, innovation, and execution,” added Austin Terry, CEO of Power LNG. “By combining our development and operational expertise with United Energy’s capital platform, we’re unlocking a scalable model for delivering LNG where it’s needed most.”

The merger combines United Energy’s upstream operating experience and public market presence with Power LNG’s permitting progress, engineering capabilities, and pipeline of modular projects. Key metrics include:

3 Active Development Sites across Texas, Kansas, and the Gulf Coast.

Targeted Liquefaction Capacity of up to 540 000 million tpy at full deployment.

Estimated Capital Investment: US$24 – US$270 million across three facilities.

Cash flow projections targeting breakeven within 12 – 18 months post-commissioning.

Engineering, procurement, and strategic project management partnerships.

Public market access via United Energy LNG’s parent company.

United Energy LNG plans to reach financial close on its first three facilities by 1Q26, with commissioning expected by 1Q27. The company is actively engaging with feedgas suppliers, utilities, and logistics providers to build out a nationwide virtual LNG delivery network.

The company estimates that its addressable domestic market exceeds 2 billion ft3 equivalent annually, representing a US$3+ billion opportunity in underserved power, transport, and industrial sectors.

“This is just the beginning,” concluded Guinn. “By 2028, we aim to operate a network of scalable LNG hubs serving a portfolio of contracted customers across the US, turning America’s natural gas into clean, distributed power for everyone.”