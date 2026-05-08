BAR Technologies delivers dual-fuelled tanker to Union Maritime

The LR2 tanker, Monza, fitted with two 37.5-m WindWings® developed by BAR Technologies, has been delivered to Union Maritime, marking the third vessel in the company’s newbuild series to adopt wind-assisted propulsion. Together, the vessels form the world’s first dual-fuelled LR2 tanker series combining LNG propulsion with WindWings sail technology.

Built by Jiangsu Province, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, and equipped with WindWings manufactured by CMET, the vessel adds to a growing number of large tankers integrating rigid wind propulsion technology.

Its delivery confirms that WindWings installation is moving beyond first-of-a-kind projects into repeatable, commercial deployment across a series of vessels.

The milestone comes as debate at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) continues over the future of the Net Zero Framework and the role of market-based measures, with competing proposals offering varying levels of ambition and no clear consensus on carbon pricing.

For shipowners, this uncertainty is increasing pressure to adopt solutions that deliver immediate, verifiable emissions reductions without relying on the availability or cost of future fuels.

Wind propulsion is emerging as a critical solution for reducing emissions, offering a proven, fuel-agnostic pathway to meeting FuelEU Maritime and IMO targets today, without reliance on uncertain future fuel supply or infrastructure.

By harnessing a free, zero-emission energy source, WindWings deliver measurable efficiency gains, with performance already demonstrated in commercial service on vessels including Pyxis Ocean and Berge Olympus, as well as across Union Maritime’s LR2 newbuild series.

Monza is expected to deliver meaningful reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, consistent with results achieved on earlier WindWings-equipped vessels, supporting compliance with global frameworks including FuelEU Maritime and IMO efficiency targets.

This growing programme brings together designers, shipbuilders, class, and flag, reflecting increasing industry alignment, and a broader shift toward the adoption of wind propulsion on large commercial vessels.

Zhou Kewei, Deputy General Manager of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, said: “The successful delivery of Monza demonstrates how wind-assisted propulsion can be integrated efficiently across a series of vessels. Through close collaboration with BAR Technologies, we are accelerating the industrialisation of low-carbon ship solutions and supporting the industry’s transition to more sustainable operations.”

Steve Windrim, Senior Client Relationship Manager, Account Lead for BAR Technologies, from Lloyd’s Register, added: “The delivery of Monza represents another important milestone in embedding wind-assisted propulsion within mainstream shipbuilding. Through rigorous classification processes and close collaboration with project partners, we are supporting the safe adoption of innovative technologies that will play a critical role in the maritime energy transition.”

Simon Bonnett, Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, commented: “We are proud to support the deployment of technologies such as WindWings that contribute to improving vessel efficiency and reducing emissions from international shipping. Monza highlights how innovative design, proven performance, and sound regulatory frameworks can deliver practical, forward-looking solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.”

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, explained: “Monza is the third vessel in a series, and that matters. It shows wind-assisted propulsion is no longer a concept or a one-off installation; it is being delivered consistently on commercial ships.

“At a time when regulatory direction remains uncertain, the industry cannot afford to wait. WindWings are commercially ready today, delivering measurable emissions reductions while maintaining future fuel flexibility.

“This is about deployment at scale. That’s how shipping decarbonises.”

WindWings, BAR Technologies' patented three-element rigid wing design, deliver up to 2.5 times the lift of conventional single-element systems and operates without additional energy input. The system is fully automated, adjusting in real time to optimise performance across varying wind conditions.

Lauren Eatwell, Head of WindWings at BAR Technologies, concluded: “With each vessel, we’re seeing increasing confidence in how wind propulsion can be integrated at scale. This is no longer about proving the technology, it’s about delivering it consistently across fleets, with predictable performance and clear operational benefits.”