Sawgrass LNG & Power completes first LNG shore-to-ship bunkering operation at Port Everglades

Sawgrass LNG & Power has announced the completion of the first-ever shore-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on 26 March 2026, fuelling the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel Ilma.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in expanding LNG as a marine fuel solution in South Florida and reinforces Port Everglades' support for next-generation marine fuels used by its cruise and cargo customers.

“This is a defining moment for Port Everglades and our partners Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Sawgrass LNG & Power,” said Neil J. Kutchera, Assistant Director of Energy and Innovation at Port Everglades. "We are excited to have this lower-carbon fuel available for both landside and waterside delivery and applaud Ritz-Carlton and Sawgrass LNG for their commitment to safety and sustainability.”

The bunkering operation was conducted in coordination with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, Broward Sheriff's Office, and REV, reflecting a high degree of planning, safety oversight, and interagency coordination.

”We are deeply appreciative of our partners Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, Broward Sheriff's Office, and REV for their role in executing this milestone operation,” added Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power. “This achievement reflects a shared commitment to safety and operational excellence, and we look forward to many future bunkering operations at Port Everglades.”