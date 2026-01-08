RMK Marine begins work on LNG bunkering vessel

Sirius Shipping has celebrated the steel cutting ceremony of the FLEXI LNG 7800 M3 – HYBRID project at the RMK Marine shipyard.

With this steel cutting ceremony, the project is well underway and will be able to service its customers in the summer of 2027.

The vessel has been commissioned as a joint venture together by Sirius Shipping and Gasum. This project marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable shipping solutions.

Celsius, the LNG bunker vessel, will have a gas combustion unit on board to assist with cool downs and gassing up, a unique service that will be offered to vessels either carrying LNG or powered by LNG.

Sirius Shipping CEO, Jonas Backman, said: “Thanks to RMK staff and employees for allowing us to come to this ceremony. Daniel and Sofia, Agneta and I are happy to be here. It has been 20 years since we built ships here in Tuzla Bay, and we are happy to be back. We will now work together for almost two years, let’s have a professional and a good relationship between our companies and above all take no risks; safety always comes first – we cannot fix a person’s life, but a sheet of metal or some technical equipment can always be fixed. Thank you for everything and let’s have two great years together.”

RMK Marine CEO, Dr Utku Alanç, stated: “At RMK Marine, innovation goes hand in hand with responsibility. The adoption of alternative fuels reflects our commitment to shaping a cleaner future for maritime transport. This approach is not just about meeting today’s standards but setting new benchmarks for sustainable shipping and delivering solutions that protect our oceans for generations to come.”