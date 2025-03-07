SEA-LNG announces latest board directors

SEA-LNG has confirmed its latest board of directors with new representatives from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), Galveston LNG Bunker Port, MAN Energy Solution, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, Sohar Port and Freezone, and Titan Clean Fuels.

The board of directors includes representatives from each stakeholder sector across the LNG value chain. Each sector-specific board representative is accountable to the members in their sector. SEA-LNG also had six board seats for voted on by the general membership, chairperson, and five at large board seats. In addition to defining SEA-LNG’s strategy, they ensure members can effectively contribute their expertise to the coalition. All directors will serve a two-year term of office until December 2026.

The full Board of Directors for 2025 and 2026 of SEA-LNG Ltd are:

Peter Keller, Chairman.

Denis Bonhomme, (TotalEnergies) & Krishna Achuthanandam, (Shell) – energy producers.

Claudio Abbate (MSC) – shipping lines.

Tom Strang, (Carnival) – cruise shipping sector.

Torsten Schramm, (DNV) – marine classifications societies.

Stefan Eefting, (MAN ES) – original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Dimitri van Eekelen, (Port of Sohar) – ports.

Nick Topham, (BSM) – representing the wider LNG supporters.

David Colson, (GTT), Frank Harteveld, (Wärtsilä), Jacob Granqvist, (Gasum), Jonathan Cook, (Galveston LNG Bunkering Port), and Michael Schaap, (Titan Clean Fuels) – at large seats.

Keller commented: “As we see record ordering of LNG powered vessels with over 6% of the global fleet due to utilise LNG, bio-LNG and ultimately e-LNG, I am pleased that we have been able to broaden the leadership of SEA-LNG. Expanding the number of directors, through two new at large seats, has enabled us to bring onboard industry leaders from around the world. I am delighted to have Claudio, Jonathan, Nick, and Michael join as directors for the first time, as well as welcoming back Dimitri and Stefan.”

The board oversees all SEA-LNG working groups, including investment, regulatory, stakeholder engagement, and emissions working groups. It ensures that these groups consider the perspectives of all stakeholders and identify knowledge gaps that further analysis. This industry grounding leads to research that is practical, credible, and valuable to the shipping industry’s decision-makers.

In addition, the SEA-LNG Board has invited Panos Mitrou, (Lloyd’s Register) to remain as a Board Observer/Advisor given his vital role as Chair of the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

Keller added: “2025 looks set to be a significant year for shipping decarbonisation, with critical decisions looming at the International Maritime Organization. We are seeking to build on the successes of 2024, and the work of all previous board members since SEA-LNG’s establishment in 2016. As we look forward, the LNG pathway will only cement itself further, and efforts from SEA-LNG will be critical. Our new board of directors represent key links in the LNG value chain and together we will ensure that we deliver a pragmatic and realistic pathway for shipping to decarbonise and tackle harmful local emissions today.”