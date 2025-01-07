Excelerate Energy completes 3000th LNG ship-to-ship transfer operation

Excelerate Energy, Inc. has announced that on 28 December 2024, the company safely completed its 3000th LNG ship-to-ship (STS) operation since the start of STS operations in 2007. The milestone was achieved onboard Excelerate’s FSRU Excellence which received a cargo delivery from Maran Gas Maritime Inc.’s LNG carrier, the Maran Gas Asclepius, at the Moheshkhali floating LNG (MLNG) terminal in Bangladesh.

“This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation in the LNG industry. It is not just a number. It symbolises years of relentless effort, continuous improvement, and the highest standards of operational excellence,” said David Liner, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Since pioneering the commercial STS transfer of LNG in 2007, we have continued to shape the industry while safely and reliably bringing energy to those who need it. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners, clients, and every member of the Excelerate Energy team for making this accomplishment possible.”

Since 2018, the MLNG terminal has played a vital role in ensuring the energy security of Bangladesh. With a capacity of up to 600 million ft3/d, MLNG provides a reliable source of energy supporting industrial development and job creation in a more sustainable manner.