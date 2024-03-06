PV GAS to launch LNG business by truck
Petrovietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) has announced the launch of an LNG business by tank truck from 15 March 2024, following the integrated LPG/CNG/LNG business model, bringing customers a variety of product choices and flexible supply sources with competitive quality and prices.
With its ‘Green Energy Journey’, PV GAS, the first and only entity licensed to import and export LNG in Vietnam, successfully put Thi Vai LNG Terminal into operation. This is a gas facility built according to international standards, ensuring safe operation and meeting the need for additional imported sources in the country’s market.
