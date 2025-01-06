Seaboard Marine welcomes latest LNG-powered vessel

Seaboard Marine has announced the arrival of the Seaboard Victory, the second vessel in its cutting-edge LNG-powered V-Class fleet. The Seaboard Victory recently made its inaugural calls at the ports of Callao and Pisco, Peru, enhancing Seaboard Marine’s ability to provide sustainable and efficient maritime transportation.

With a capacity of 3500 TEU, including over 1000 refrigerated container plugs, the Seaboard Victory brings added reliability and increased capacity to key trade routes across the Americas. This state-of-the-art vessel is powered by LNG, significantly reducing emissions while improving operational efficiency and aligning with Seaboard Marine’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship.

“The Seaboard Victory marks an exciting milestone as the second ship in our cutting-edge V-Class series of six vessels and the second of eight new LNG-powered ships transforming our fleet,” said Eddie Gonzalez, President and CEO of Seaboard Marine. “Its arrival reflects our dedication to sustainability and delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

The Seaboard Victory has joined a strategic rotation of ports in the Caribbean Basin, Central America, and South America, bolstering Seaboard Marine’s network and ensuring the seamless movement of goods across vital markets. Its advanced features and increased capacity are already positively impacting trade routes, especially for perishable and high-demand cargo.

The Seaboard Victory is one of eight LNG-powered vessels set to be integrated into Seaboard Marine’s fleet by the end of 2025. This underscores the company’s leadership in adopting innovative technologies to support sustainable regional trade.