Data shows investments in the methane decarbonisation pathway continue to grow

2026 data shows that the methane decarbonisation pathway is moving forward, despite geopolitical disruption and regulatory uncertainty, says SEA-LNG. The latest data shows that LNG bunkering volumes are surging in major bunkering hubs, liquefied biomethane sales have grown six-fold in major ports and LNG-fuelled vessels now account for about 90% of the entire alternative fuel vessel orderbook. These figures, drawn from 1H26, demonstrate that the growth of the methane pathway remains stable even amid market disruption.

LNG bunkering volumes are rising in key ports. Singapore recorded a 48% increase in LNG bunkering in 1Q26 compared with the same period in 2025, reaching 150 000 t. Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges together reported a 44% increase over the same period, with Antwerp-Bruges alone recording a 214% surge.

Uptake of bio-LNG is also increasing. The Port of Rotterdam recorded a more than six-fold increase in bio-LNG blend bunkering in 2025 compared to 2024, with 15 260 billion m3 bunkered in 1Q26 alone – almost matching the total for the whole of 2025. SEA-LNG members, Gasum reported biomethane grew from 0.8% to 12.3% of its maritime gas volumes between 2024 – 2025, while Titan Clean Fuels recorded bio-LNG rising from 6.5% to 19.1% of total delivered volume over the same period.

Steve Esau, SEA-LNG COO, said: “The transition is not without headwinds. Some parts of the industry are pulling back. But the methane pathway is not one of them. Bunkering volumes are up. The orderbook is growing. Emissions are coming down. The value chain is stepping forward, not back.”

According to data from DNV, 60 LNG dual-fuel vessels were ordered in the first five months of 2026. This spans containerships, car and truck carriers, oil tankers, and cruise ships. While orders are down, reflecting broader market uncertainty and shipyard capacity constraints, LNG-fuelled ships now account for almost 90% of all alternative-fuel vessels on order globally, which is an increase from 66% year-to-date.

Peter Keller, SEA-LNG chairman, added: “2026 is testing the industry’s nerve. The IMO’s regulatory delays have not slowed the methane pathway. It has foundations that do not bend with the headlines, and owners and operators understand the long-term value. Investment, infrastructure and fleet uptake continue to move forward together. The data proves it. This is what keeping calm and carrying on looks like.”

Fuel optionality is one of the reasons for the success of the methane pathway. Dual-fuel vessels can switch between LNG, bio-LNG and conventional marine fuels as market conditions change, providing resilience in a volatile market. Bio-LNG and e-methane can be produced domestically from waste and renewable energy sources, reducing exposure to geopolitical supply disruptions while aiding the circular economy.