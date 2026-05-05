Wärtsilä Gas Solutions receives order for four new bunkering vessels

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for four new LNG bunkering vessels being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard in China. The ships have been ordered by GSX Energy. Two vessels were booked by Wärtsilä in 1Q26, followed by the booking of the addition of two vessels in 2Q26.

The orders reflect Wärtsilä Gas Solutions’ market-leading strength in supplying systems to the LNG bunkering segment. LNG continues to gain popularity as a marine fuel, bridging the gap between conventional diesel fuels and emerging low-carbon alternatives. This growth creates strong demand for LNG bunkering capacity. Forecasts indicate that more than 1150 LNG dual-fuel vessels will be operating worldwide by 2028.

In addition to the complete LNG cargo handling and fuel gas supply equipment, Wärtsilä will also design and provide engineering for the systems. Equipment deliveries for the first two vessels will commence in December 2026.

“As we see LNG as an enabler of a greener future for shipping, our cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems deliver efficient support for bunkering vessels serving LNG-fuelled ships. The total cargo handling and fuel gas supply package by Wärtsilä represents a flexible and well-proven solution for operational efficiency,” said Barry Yang, Sales Manager China, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.