DNV’s Alternative Fuel vessel order figures for April 2026
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 38 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in April 2026.
The majority of these orders (20) were for LNG-fuelled vessels. Eight of these were for vessels in the car carrier segment, six for container vessels, four for crude oil tankers, and two for cruise vessels.
A further 14 orders were placed for LPG/ethane carriers.
The remaining four orders were for ammonia-fuelled vessels in the bulk carrier segment.
A total of 83 orders for alternative-fuelled vessels have been ordered in the first four months of 2026.
Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonisation Director at DNV Maritime, commented: “After a slow start to the year, it is encouraging to see an uptick in orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in April. While the broader trend towards LNG remains evident in the data, it is also interesting to see a wider spread among the segments this month, with notable uptake in the tanker and cruise segments.
“The ordering of four ammonia-fuelled vessels in the bulker segment also stands out. While ammonia is still at an early stage as a marine fuel, projects like this – and the operational experience gained from them – are essential for moving the industry from concept to capability and taking practical steps towards wider adoption.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/05052026/dnvs-alternative-fuel-vessel-order-figures-for-april-2026/