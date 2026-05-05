DNV’s Alternative Fuel vessel order figures for April 2026

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 38 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in April 2026.

The majority of these orders (20) were for LNG-fuelled vessels. Eight of these were for vessels in the car carrier segment, six for container vessels, four for crude oil tankers, and two for cruise vessels.

A further 14 orders were placed for LPG/ethane carriers.

The remaining four orders were for ammonia-fuelled vessels in the bulk carrier segment.

A total of 83 orders for alternative-fuelled vessels have been ordered in the first four months of 2026.

Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonisation Director at DNV Maritime, commented: “After a slow start to the year, it is encouraging to see an uptick in orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in April. While the broader trend towards LNG remains evident in the data, it is also interesting to see a wider spread among the segments this month, with notable uptake in the tanker and cruise segments.

“The ordering of four ammonia-fuelled vessels in the bulker segment also stands out. While ammonia is still at an early stage as a marine fuel, projects like this – and the operational experience gained from them – are essential for moving the industry from concept to capability and taking practical steps towards wider adoption.”