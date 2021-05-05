GlobalData: Russia and China to lead the way on small scale LNG

Russia and China are expected to lead the global small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions, together contributing 43% of the total small scale liquefaction capacity additions between 2021 and 2025, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, 'Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2021–2025 - Russia and China Lead Global Capacity Additions’, reveals that Russia is expected to lead globally with a new-build small scale LNG liquefaction capacity addition of 2840 ktpy (kilo tonnes per year) by 2025 while expansion projects account for the rest with 100 ktpy.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In Russia, 16 new build small scale LNG liquefaction projects are likely to start operations by 2025. Out of these, three are planned with identified development plans and the remaining 13 are early-stage announced projects. Portovaya is the largest upcoming project in the country with a capacity of 1500 ktpy.

“Russia is adding significant small scale LNG capacity to meet the growing domestic demand, such as for powering locomotives and exports to countries such as Poland.”

GlobalData identifies China to be the second-highest contributor to the global small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions by 2025 with a total capacity of 2810 ktpy by 2025. All the capacity additions in the region are through new-build projects. ‘Xi an’ project, with a capacity of 1400 ktpy, primarily drives the small scale liquefaction capacity in the country accounting for approximately 50% of the total capacity additions.

Oman is expected to add the third largest small scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions globally with 2000 ktpy by 2025. Among the new build projects, Port of Sohar and Oman III are the largest, each with a capacity of 1000 ktpy. Both the terminals are expected to start operations in 2024 and 2023, respectively.